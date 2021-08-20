Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert for Adams County man

Albert Huber 

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old Adams County man. Albert Huber was seen around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. 

Albert was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Grand Marsh. He was supposed to be returning home but was not located at his home.

Albert is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, 178 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white print dress shirt, brown dress pants, and black shoes. 

Albert is driving a 2004 Silver Buick LeSabre, WI license plate 739FNG.

Anyone with information is asked to call Adams County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304.

