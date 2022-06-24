Silver Alert canceled: Fond du Lac woman found safe
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Mary Mann of Fond du Lac was canceled Friday. She has been found safe.
The missing person report as originally written is available below.
A Silver Alert was issued for 61-year-old Mary Mann of Fond du Lac – last seen Friday morning, June 24 around 9 a.m.
Mann is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 160 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt with snowflakes and off-black polyester pants.
Mann was last seen walking from a home near 6th and Park. She may be in the downtown Fond du Lac area and may appear confused.
Anyone with information on Mann's whereabouts is asked to call police at 920-906-5555.