Silver Alert: East Troy man, 79, missing since Sunday

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old Village of East Troy man, missing since Sunday, Feb. 19.

Officials say Sidney Hess was last seen on North Street in East Troy on Sunday. He was seen wearing a Green Bay Packers hat and jacket.

Hess is described as a male, white, 5'6" tall, weighing 142 pounds, with blue eyes, white hair and a beard.

He may be driving a blue 2007 Chevrolet Impala (similar to picture) with Wisconsin license V3512X. There are Rhodes dealer placards on the license plate brackets. Officials say Hess is known to frequent Milwaukee and Franklin – and likes George Webb Restaurants.

If you have information that could help locate Hess, you are urged to call the Village of East Troy Police Department at 262-642-6250.