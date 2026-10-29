Silver Alert canceled: Missing Hales Corners man found safe

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UPDATE: A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 89-year-old Hales Corners man. David Johnson has been found safe. The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Brief Hales Corners police are searching for a missing 89-year-old man, David Johnson. He was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 near 108th and Forest Home. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hales Corners Police Department at 414-423-2121.



A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old Hales Corners man, David Johnson.

Missing man

The Details:

According to the Hales Corners Police Department, Johnson was last seen around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Forest Ridge Community, located on Forest Home Avenue near 108th Street.

The family stated he has early signs of dementia and does not normally drive at night due to poor night vision. His vehicle was last seen in Pewaukee around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Johnson is described as an 89-year-old male, white, 5'10" tall, 150 pounds with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan pants, and glasses.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hales Corners Police Department at 414-423-2121.