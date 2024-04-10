Silver Alert canceled for missing Burlington man

article

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled and he was located safe.

Read the original report:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 87-year-old man.

Charles E Barfoth was last seen around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10. He left his residence in Burlington prior to 4:30 p.m. in his 2014 Silver Ford F150 pickup truck with Wisconsin plates UG4706, heading north on 88th in Pleasant Prairie.

Police said he has cataracts and short-term memory issues and cannot see at night. They also noted he had no reason to be driving in the area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Barfoth is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, an unknown shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Burlington police at 262-342-1100.