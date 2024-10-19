Silver Alert: Brown Deer man missing, has dementia

article

A Silver Alert was issued for 75-year-old Johnny Irby of Brown Deer on Saturday – last seen around 11 a.m. near Sherman and Capitol in Milwaukee.

Irby is described as 6 feet tall and 220 pounds with brown eyes, short, partially gray hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white flannel shirt, gray sweatpants, black shoes and a black baseball cap.

Police said Irby has dementia and walked away from his home near 48th and Fountain. He was carrying a black backpack with a CPAP machine inside and was also seen with a bamboo walking stick.

Anyone with information on Irby's whereabouts is asked to call the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.