Silver Alert: Milwaukee man missing

A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for 73-year-old Gary Miller. He was last seen around 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 28 near 50th and National.

He is missing on foot. He was last seen wearing a gray crew neck t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, with a dark-colored baseball cap, and using a maroon walker.

He is described as a male, white, 5'9" tall, 250 pounds., with brown eyes, white hair, and a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.