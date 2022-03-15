Silver Alert: 70-year-old woman last seen in Greenfield

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Patricia Ashley-Goetsch. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 – on S. 76th Street in Greenfield.

Officials say Ashley-Goetsch may be visiting family in the Milwaukee area or could be driving to Summit, Mississippi to see her mother or brothers, who are deceased. She may be driving a 2017 blue Toyota Camry with Wisconsin license 416-HPJ. Officials say there are Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers hats in the rear dashboard – facing the rear window.

Ashley-Goetsch is described as a female, Black, 5'9" tall, weighing 122 pounds, with brown eyes, and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red bandana, Green Bay Packers sweater, possibly blue or green winter jacket, blue jeans capris, brown Ugg boots (rolled downward.)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have information that could help locate Ashley-Goetsch, you are urged to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.

Advertisement



