Wauwatosa PD: Officer shot person during altercation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Investigation in Wauwatosa

Law enforcement members from multiple agencies were at a scene near State Street and Harmonee Avenue in Wauwatosa on Thursday night.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting in the area of Harwood Avenue and Underwood Avenue in Wauwatosa on Thursday night, Dec. 10.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers responded to the area after a caller reported someone being attacked. An officer located the supposed attacker and an altercation occurred; the officer then shot that person. That person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Aside from Wauwatosa police, FOX6 News spotted members the West Allis Police Department at the scene initially. Members of the Wisconsin State Patrol, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Brookfield Police Department arrived later.

Law enforcement had been at the scene since at least 9:30 p.m. Around 10:50 p.m., police asked the public to find alternate travel routes as the investigation continued.

A group of roughly two dozen protesters also arrived at the scene while the investigation was underway. Tension formed between protesters and law enforcement.

Warning: The video below contains profanity and strong language.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

