Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells, medical examiner on scene

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." 

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene.

Police presence near 34th and Wells, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.