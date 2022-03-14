Expand / Collapse search

Raise your vibes at Sienna Moon

By
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Are you looking to heal, transform and add a little glitter back into your life? Sienna Moon can help.

Brian Kramp is checking out this one-stop shop for crystals, jewelry, high vibes and epic healing.

Feeling good through energetic healing

Brian Kramp is at Sienna Moon, where they have a variety of products to relieve the negative energy in your life.

Raise your vibes at Sienna Moon

Brian Kramp is checking out Sienna Moon, a one-stop shop for crystals, jewelry, high vibes and epic healing.

Lake Mills senior setting power lifting scene on fire
article

Lake Mills senior setting power lifting scene on fire

One Lake Mills senior is taking a hobby and turning it into a college scholarship. That's what makes Hannah Alexander this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

North Avenue long-term closure begins Monday
article

North Avenue long-term closure begins Monday

As part of the Zoo Interchange North Leg Project, there will be a long-term closure of North Avenue between 109th and 116th Street.