Shots fired near Milwaukee park; passing vehicle strikes pole, flips

Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 31 along Meinecke Avenue – near Kilbourn Reservoir Park. It happened at approximately 4:28 p.m.

According to police, unknown suspect(s) fired several shots that struck and entered an occupied residence. Officers also located an unoccupied vehicle that struck a pole and rolled into the park in the vicinity. At this time, it is unknown if these incidents are related.

No injuries were reported.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects and the occupants of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.