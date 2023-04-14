Shots fired near Cooper Park, Milwaukee police investigate

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible for firing dozens of shots in the area of Cooper Park Thursday night, April 13.

A resident's video captured what sounded like a gun battle near 86th and Hadley. Two cars then entered the frame and were seen speeding away. It happened just before 9 p.m.

Police said, so far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



