Expand / Collapse search

Parking dispute leads to gunfire near 22nd and Wisconsin: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Shots fired incident near 22nd and Wisconsin, Milwaukee article

Shots fired incident near 22nd and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police say a parking dispute near 22nd and Wisconsin Avenue led to one woman pulling out a gun and firing a shot into the air on Wednesday morning, Sept. 8.

Officials say this incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. – and the suspect fled the scene west on Wisconsin Avenue in a silver SUV. Nobody was hurt.

Marquette police described the suspect as a female, age 30-40 years old, standing 5'5" tall, with a medium build, black, wavy, and shoulder-length hair. The woman was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and brown sweatpants.

Shots fired incident near 22nd and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Shots fired incident near 22nd and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have information that could help Marquette police, you are urged to give them a call.

Milwaukee man accused, double shooting on city's south side
slideshow

Milwaukee man accused, double shooting on city's south side

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in a double shooting on the city's south side – in which one woman died from her injuries.

Stricker fills out Ryder Cup US team, includes 4 more rookies
slideshow

Stricker fills out Ryder Cup US team, includes 4 more rookies

Steve Stricker added four more rookies to his American team that included a mixture of obvious choices and perhaps a surprise, but no Patrick Reed.

Ashes spread on Watertown lawn, homeowner seeks answers

Home surveillance can capture some pretty strange things. One Watertown woman never expected to see strangers spreading ashes in her front yard!