Parking dispute leads to gunfire near 22nd and Wisconsin: police

Marquette University police say a parking dispute near 22nd and Wisconsin Avenue led to one woman pulling out a gun and firing a shot into the air on Wednesday morning, Sept. 8.

Officials say this incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. – and the suspect fled the scene west on Wisconsin Avenue in a silver SUV. Nobody was hurt.

Marquette police described the suspect as a female, age 30-40 years old, standing 5'5" tall, with a medium build, black, wavy, and shoulder-length hair. The woman was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and brown sweatpants.

Shots fired incident near 22nd and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

If you have information that could help Marquette police, you are urged to give them a call.