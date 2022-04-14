Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired into Milwaukee home; woman, 4 children inside, no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating after shots were fired into a residence near 41st and Ruby Wednesday night, April 13. It happened around 9:20 p.m. 

Police say a 38-year-old woman was inside the residence with her children when the incident occurred. The children inside the residence were three girls ages 13, 3, and 1 along with a 1-year-old boy.

No one was struck. This incident is domestic violence related. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

