Shots fired inside Franklin business, Milwaukee man arrested: police

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in connection with a shots fired incident that happened Tuesday night, May 25 at On The Border Gentlemen’s Club in Franklin.

According to police, officers were dispatched to On The Border Gentlemen’s Club shortly before 11 p.m. for reports of gunshots fired inside the business. No employees or patrons were injured by gunfire and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Through investigation, officers were able to identify a 33-year-old Milwaukee man who was taken into custody without incident in the City of Milwaukee.

The subject was arrested for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and was transported to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility. The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office at a future date and time.

Polices say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.