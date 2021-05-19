Shots fired in Wauwatosa during argument, police seek to ID suspect

article

The Wauwatosa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a subject who was involved in an altercation where shots were fired.

According to police, officers responded to the Homewood Suites around 12:30 a.m. on May 2 for a report of shots fired. The investigation revealed that two groups got into an argument that spilled out into the parking lot where shots were fired; no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as male, black with short dark hair, 5'8"-6'0" tall, weighing 175-200 pounds. He was wearing a light gray t-shirt with the word "MURDA" in red lettering across his chest, stone washed light jeans with several tears and black shoes.

He is observed holding a black handgun in his right hand.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident at Homewood Suites is urged to contact the Wauwatosa Investigative Division – reference case #21-7874 at 414-471-8430 or Crime Stoppers at 414-771-8672 or using the P3 Tips App.