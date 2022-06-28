Shots fired during fight in Milwaukee; woman struck by gunfire

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 near Winona Lane and Burnham Street. It happened at approximately 6:00 a.m.,

Police say during a fight, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to a local for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

A 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman were arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.