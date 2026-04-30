Shot fired at Milwaukee building inspector, 11-year-old boy arrested

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The Brief A Milwaukee building inspector was shot at during an attempted carjacking. It happened near 32nd and Wisconsin on Wednesday. Police said the suspected shooter, an 11-year-old boy, was arrested after a chase.



Milwaukee's Department of Neighborhood Services said a building inspector was the person who was shot at during an attempted carjacking on Wednesday.

Attempted carjacking

The backstory:

It happened near 32nd and Wisconsin at around 3:30 p.m. on April 29. Police said the victim, now identified as a special enforcement inspector, encountered a suspect who was trying to steal his car.

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An 11-year-old suspect fired a shot and then fled the scene in another car, according to police. DNS said the shot grazed the inspector's jacket, but no one was injured.

The city said the incident was not related to a property inspection.

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In a statement, a city spokesperson said:

"The City of Milwaukee and the Department of Neighborhood Services prioritize the safety and well-being of our staff. We recently conducted an in-depth training session on inspector safety, presented by the Code Enforcement Officer Safety Foundation, which addressed situations like this and other scenarios inspectors may encounter in the field. We will continue to evaluate our safety protocols and assess the need for additional training and equipment to further protect our team."

Dig deeper:

Roughly 30 minutes later after the attempted carjacking, officers saw the suspect's car and tried to stop it near 12th and McKinley. The driver took off, leading to a chase that ended a few blocks away when the driver crashed into another car at 12th and State.

Three children then got out and ran. Police arrested a 14-year-old boy, who was the driver, as well as a 16-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy – who police said was the person suspected of shooting at the inspector.

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MPD said the car the suspects were in had been reported stolen, and a gun was recovered.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.