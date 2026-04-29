Milwaukee shots fired; 3 juveniles arrested after pursuit, crash

article

The Brief Milwaukee police say a shots fired incident tied to an attempted car theft sparked a pursuit. Three juveniles, ages 14, 16 and 11, were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle. A firearm was recovered and charges are being referred to the DA’s office.



The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that led to a pursuit and crash involving three juveniles on Wednesday afternoon, April 29.

What we know:

Police say the incident began around 3:30 p.m. near 32nd and Wisconsin, when a victim encountered a suspect attempting to steal their vehicle. The suspect fired a shot and fled in a separate vehicle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No injuries were reported.

Officers later spotted the suspect vehicle around 4 p.m. near 12th and McKinley and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled, leading to a pursuit.

The chase ended when the driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle near 12th and State.

Scene near 12th and State, Milwaukee

Police say three occupants — a 14-year-old driver, a 16-year-old passenger and an 11-year-old passenger — ran from the scene but were taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All three were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

Police say the vehicle involved was stolen and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.