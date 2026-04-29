Milwaukee shots fired; 3 juveniles arrested after pursuit, crash
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that led to a pursuit and crash involving three juveniles on Wednesday afternoon, April 29.
What we know:
Police say the incident began around 3:30 p.m. near 32nd and Wisconsin, when a victim encountered a suspect attempting to steal their vehicle. The suspect fired a shot and fled in a separate vehicle.
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No injuries were reported.
Officers later spotted the suspect vehicle around 4 p.m. near 12th and McKinley and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled, leading to a pursuit.
The chase ended when the driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle near 12th and State.
Scene near 12th and State, Milwaukee
Police say three occupants — a 14-year-old driver, a 16-year-old passenger and an 11-year-old passenger — ran from the scene but were taken into custody after a foot pursuit.
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All three were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Dig deeper:
Police say the vehicle involved was stolen and a firearm was recovered at the scene.
Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information.