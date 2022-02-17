Shot accidentally fired at DoorDash driver; man who ordered pizza arrested

article

A 46-year-old West Bend woman working as a food delivery person is lucky to be alive after an incident in the Town of Barton on Wednesday evening, Feb. 16.

A news release says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the driver who reported that she was shot at as she attempted to deliver pizza to a customer. Sheriff’s deputies responded took a 32-year-old Barton man into custody without incident.

The investigation revealed the suspect ordered pizza which was to be delivered by a DoorDash driver. The driver arrived at the house and approached the front door when a shotgun blast was fired through the door by the suspect. The DoorDash driver immediately fled the area and called for help.

The suspect told investigators he had ordered pizza and accidentally fired the shotgun upon the driver’s arrival.

Washington County Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant on the house early Thursday morning and collected evidence. The suspect will face several felony charges including 1st-degree reckless endangering safety, felony bail jumping, and operating a firearm while intoxicated.



Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis issued this statement:

"We are thankful that the victim is physically okay, however, our thoughts go out to her as she processes this traumatic event that easily could have resulted in tragedy. This suspect's recent pattern of behavior is extremely concerning and we are working diligently to uncover how this could have occurred and hold him accountable."

The name of the suspect is being withheld until charges are filed.