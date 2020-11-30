Shorewood PD investigates armed robbery near Newhall and Capitol

Shorewood police are investigating an armed robbery in the area of N. Newhall Street and E. Capitol Drive around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

The victim said they were driving eastbound on Capitol when the suspect vehicle passed them, pulled in front of their vehicle, forcing it to stop. The driver of the suspect vehicle exited his car and approached the victim while a second suspect remained in the vehicle. The suspect ordered the victim out of the car at gunpoint.

The suspect got into the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to drive off but was unable to drive the vehicle. The suspect got out of the vehicle and stole items from the victim. The suspect then pointed his gun at the unoccupied vehicle and fired two rounds, striking it.

The two suspects fled westbound on Capitol in a vehicle described as an older silver or gray sedan.

The suspect with the gun is described as a male, Black, under 20 years of age, approximately 6’ to 6’2” tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with a skinny build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The victim in this incident was not hurt.