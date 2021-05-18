Shorewood mask ordinance expires

article

The Shorewood Village Board decided to end the face-covering ordinance Monday evening, May 17, it announced Tuesday.

According to a news release, the decision was based on the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that says fully vaccinated people don't need to be masked in a majority of indoor and outdoor locations.

The board said it strongly encourages community members and visitors to follow the new CDC recommendations and guidelines cited at cdc.gov.

Per library board policy, face coverings are required to be worn by all visitors over the age of four while visiting the Shorewood Public Library. For more information on the Shorewood Public Library policy, go to shorewoodlibrary.org.

In addition, the news release indicates that the board encourages anyone who does not feel safe under the new guidelines to continue wearing a face-covering until the situation changes.

If there are any changes in the CDC recommendations and guidelines or if COVID-19 cases or trends change, the board will reconsider the face-covering ordinance and other measures to keep the community safe.

