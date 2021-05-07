Expand / Collapse search

Mom Fest

Sunday is Mother's Day, but starting at 10am tomorrow morning in West Bend, they're rolling out the red carpet for all Moms

Brian is with the owner of Sweet Laurel Children's Resale & Boutique who’s coordinating Mom Fest in downtown West Bend.

WEST BEND, Wis. - Sunday is Mother's Day, but starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8 in West Bend, they're rolling out the red carpet for all Moms. Brian is with the owner of Sweet Laurel Children's Resale & Boutique who's coordinating Mom Fest in downtown West Bend.

Attention all Moms, get ready for a day filled with shopping, entertainment and wellness at Mom Fest

Brian is at Settlers Park in West Bend getting the morning going with some yoga.

About Mom Fest (website)

Join us as West Bend Shops, Bars + Restaurants, and Health + Wellness providers rally to remind moms how important it is to FILL OUR CUP!

This is a full day's roster of events with morning, daytime, and evening options - come for some of the day or the whole darn thing!

If you’re looking for a unique way to celebrate this Mother’s Day Brian can help.

He’s in West Bend getting ready for tomorrow’s Mom Fest which will be filled with food, fun and a little art.

**This is a FREE event to appreciate mom, or elevate your experience and attend as a Midwest Mom Fest VIP to unlock all the goodies, free stuff, and events!**

From swag bags to bouquets, this Mother’s Day you can make Mom feel like the VIP she is

Brian is in West Bend getting ready for Mom Fest at a local business that’s also celebrating an anniversary this weekend.

We ease into the day with a FREE open-air early morning yoga flow with Blue Luna (registration Required and space is VERY limited, please see our event on FB or the Blue Luna Yoga and Wellness FB page).

Then, we invite you to spend the day along Main Street listening to live music, shopping West Bend shops (who will be running CRAZY amazing sales and giveaways), and posing for photos at one of our MANY custom-created photo backdrops and selfie stations that will be lining the street! (Because let's face it, Ladies, moms NEVER get to be IN the photos!)

Get ready for a day filled with fun activities and a free photo shoot for Mom as West Bend hosts Mom Fest

From mimosas to massage chairs Brian is checking out a few ways Mom can enjoy the holiday.