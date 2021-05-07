Shopping, entertainment and wellness at Mom Fest

Sunday is Mother’s Day, but starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8 in West Bend, they’re rolling out the red carpet for all Moms. Brian is with the owner of Sweet Laurel Children's Resale & Boutique who’s coordinating Mom Fest in downtown West Bend.

About Mom Fest (website)

Join us as West Bend Shops, Bars + Restaurants, and Health + Wellness providers rally to remind moms how important it is to FILL OUR CUP!

This is a full day's roster of events with morning, daytime, and evening options - come for some of the day or the whole darn thing!

**This is a FREE event to appreciate mom, or elevate your experience and attend as a Midwest Mom Fest VIP to unlock all the goodies, free stuff, and events!**

We ease into the day with a FREE open-air early morning yoga flow with Blue Luna (registration Required and space is VERY limited, please see our event on FB or the Blue Luna Yoga and Wellness FB page).

Then, we invite you to spend the day along Main Street listening to live music, shopping West Bend shops (who will be running CRAZY amazing sales and giveaways), and posing for photos at one of our MANY custom-created photo backdrops and selfie stations that will be lining the street! (Because let's face it, Ladies, moms NEVER get to be IN the photos!)