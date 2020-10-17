Shoppers get jump-start on holiday buying at Farm and Fleet’s Toyland

The holiday season is right around the corner and Blain's Farm and Fleet is already in the spirit. This, as Toyland opens this weekend.

It's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas -- with toys and holiday decor bringing joy to the aisles at Blain's Farm and Fleet.

"The Toyland aisles essentially take up the central aisles of our store where we offer toys for everybody," said Miranda Becker, Blain's Farm and Fleet.

This weekend Toyland opened at all Blain's Farm and Fleet locations. The 60-year annual event offers great deals and is a tradition for many shoppers.

"Being able to get out and you know shop for toys you have in the past and you know to be able to fulfill those traditions is definitely something that will bring a little cheer…extra holiday cheer early for people," said Becker.

From barbies to hot wheels, shoppers get an early look at some of the popular toys ahead of the holiday season. But it also servers as an opportunity for shoppers to give back -- marking the start of the Kids Helping Kids program.

"We partner with local organizations within the community to collect unwrapped new toys and we make sure those toys stay local," said Becker.

The goal is to bring a smile to kids' faces. And that cheer is something many need now during these unpreceded times.

"We’ve gone through hard times and I think it’s great to have a little bit of extra holiday cheer," said Becker.

Toyland will continue through Christmas Day.