Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, Aug. 9 near Swing Park – by Water Street and Holton Street. It happened shortly before midnight.

Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

The circumstances are under investigation, however, appear to be related to a verbal argument that occurred just prior to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Shooting near Milwaukee's Swing Park; man wounded

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.