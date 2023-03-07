92nd and Fiebrantz road rage shooting, crash; 1 taken to hospital

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting and crash that happened Tuesday morning, March 7 near 92nd and Fiebrantz. One person was taken to the hospital.

According to police, shortly before 5 a.m. officers responded to the area of 92nd and Fiebrantz for a report of shots fired. Police also received a ShotSpotter alert from the area of 91st and Congress.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man on the ground next to a crashed vehicle. He suffered one gunshot wound to the side and was taken to the hospital.

"This is just shocking. This is typically a nice neighborhood," a neighbor told FOX6 News.

Preliminary information shows two vehicles were involved in some type of road rage/racing and the people in the vehicles were shooting at each other. One vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

No arrests have been made. There were no other reported injuries or damage.