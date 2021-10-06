Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near 5th and Bruce in Milwaukee, woman wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, Oct. 5 near 5th and Bruce. It happened around 10:15 p.m. 

The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee woman, suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by Milwaukee Fire Department personnel. The victim is expected to survive. 

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

