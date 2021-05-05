Shooting near 25th and Lloyd in Milwaukee, 20-year-old man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, May 5 near 25th and Lloyd. It happened at approximately 1:38 a.m.

Polices say the victim, a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.