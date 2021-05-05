Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near 25th and Lloyd in Milwaukee, 20-year-old man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, May 5 near 25th and Lloyd. It happened at approximately 1:38 a.m.

Polices say the victim, a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.  

The circumstances are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

Milwaukee man shot, seriously injured near 51st and Hampton: MPD
slideshow

Milwaukee man shot, seriously injured near 51st and Hampton: MPD

Police said the man was shot near 51st and Hampton around 5:45 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

New COVID-19 quarantine policy in effect at School District of Waukesha
slideshow

New COVID-19 quarantine policy in effect at School District of Waukesha

The School District of Waukesha has a new quarantine policy for students and staff exposed to COVID-19. 

News of COVID cases at mask-optional Cedar Grove school

News of two positive cases of COVID-19 at Cedar Grove Middle School came a day after the district went mask-optional.