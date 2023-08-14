Milwaukee shootings Monday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday, Aug. 14.

One person is dead and another injured as a result of the shootings.

Sherman Boulevard and Burleigh Street

Police say 16-year-old sustained a non-fatal injury near Sherman Boulevard and Burleigh Street around 2:30 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

18th and Highland

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man sustained fatal gunshot injuries near 18th and Highland around 7 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.