Shooting near Kenosha's Frank Elementary; nobody in custody

Kenosha police responded to the area near Frank Elementary School on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. – after hearing gunshots as well 0as receiving 911calls reporting the same.

Evidence of a shooting was located on the school grounds.

Officials say there are no known injured people – and nobody is in custody.

Anyone with information on this matter is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 (anonymous) or Kenosha detectives at 262-605-5203.

Note: School was not in session for students at Frank Elementary on Friday.