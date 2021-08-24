Expand / Collapse search

Homicide in Racine near Lasalle and Yout

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

RACINE, Wis. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Lasalle Street and Yout Street in Racine Tuesday, Aug. 24.

According to police, a man, 44, was shot and died at the hospital despite life-saving efforts on scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Racine police are investigating what led to the shooting. It's not believed that anyone has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine PD.

28th and National fatal shooting: Milwaukee man charged
slideshow

28th and National fatal shooting: Milwaukee man charged

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's south side.