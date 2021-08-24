Homicide in Racine near Lasalle and Yout

article

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Lasalle Street and Yout Street in Racine Tuesday, Aug. 24.

According to police, a man, 44, was shot and died at the hospital despite life-saving efforts on scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Racine police are investigating what led to the shooting. It's not believed that anyone has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine PD.