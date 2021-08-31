Expand / Collapse search

Shooting in Oak Creek; man wounded, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, Aug. 30 near Oakwood Road and Shepard Avenue. At this time, police are looking for assistance from anyone who may have residential cameras to assist with the investigation. 

According to police, around 10 p.m. the Oak Creek Police Department Communications Center received multiple reports of a shooting. 

Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say this is an isolated incident. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. 

Police are asking those with residential cameras to check their footage from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. for "anyone in your yard or in the area that does not appear to belong." The suspects were dressed in all black. 

Areas of:

  • Oakwood/Shepard (south and north)
  • Oakwood/McGraw (south and north)
  • E Orchard Ct
  • Shepard/Bridlewood
  • Katie/Stonewood/Twin Oaks/Kelly/Bridgewater/Meadowview
  • Shepard/Sommers

If you do have information, you are urged to contact Detective Michalski at 414-766-7626.

