Shooting at Mequon Kwik Trip during parking lot altercation

article

Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Kwik Trip on Cedarburg Road near Donges Bay Road in Mequon Tuesday evening, June 15.

According to police, a vehicle was struck by gunfire after a handgun was pulled during an altercation in the parking lot.

There were no injuries reported by the victim or any of "several bystanders present when the shooting occurred," police said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The shooter is described as a male white, late 20s to early 30s.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mequon police.