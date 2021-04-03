Sheriff: Woman arrested for OWI has kids in car, kicked deputy

article

A 28-year-old Lomira woman was arrested Friday, April 2 for operating while intoxicated on I-41 near the Milwaukee/Racine county line.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, a complainant stated the woman's SUV was serving all over the road around 10:15 p.m..

A responding deputy later saw the SUV nearly strike the median wall and conducted a traffic stop. The woman had her two children -- ages 8 and 3 -- in the car.

After being conveyed to the hospital, the sheriff's office states the woman kicked a deputy and attempted to bite a nurse.

She was then taken to the Racine County Jail, where she was held on 10 charges -- including two counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of battery to a law enforcement offer.

The woman's bond was set at $17,950.

