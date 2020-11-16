Sheriff: Driver arrested for 5th OWI clocked at 104

Deputies in Washington County stopped a Fond du Lac driver traveling at 104 miles per hour on I-41 while under the influence Sunday, Nov. 15.

Sheriff's officials said the 40-year-old man was taken into custody for his fifth OWI offense. A preliminary breath sample indicated he was more than two times the legal limit for a first-time offender.

He was clocked at 104 miles per hour around 11:30 p.m. near the I-41/U.S. 45 split, headed southbound.

The driver was stopped in Menomonee Falls, where deputies learned he had a revoked license and was supposed to have an ignition interlock device on his vehicle.

“It is terrifying knowing that there are individuals out there who simply do not get it," said Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis. "This case is an example of someone who has no regard for the safety of others and needs to be held accountable to society for their complete inability to function within our community. Our goal at the sheriff’s office is to reduce victimization and enhance the quality of life for our citizens. I am appreciative of our staff that keeps a watchful eye to protect our good citizens from individuals that make a willful decision to get behind the wheel when they are clearly incapable of responsible decision making.”