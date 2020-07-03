Sheriff: 69-year-old Plymouth man dies following crash in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN FALLS -- A 69-year-old Plymouth man died following a crash in Sheboygan Falls on Friday, July 3, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said.



Authorities were called to the scene near WIS-23 and Sunset Road just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday. According to a 911 call, the man's vehicle struck several signs and crashed into a ditch along the road.



Sheriff's deputies attempted life-saving measures, and the man -- who was the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle -- was taken to the hospital for treatment after being extricated from the vehicle. There, he was pronounced dead.



Sheriff's officials identified the victim as Christopher Hawkins.