Sheriff: 2 injured, 1 seriously, in Dodge County crash

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a Dodge County crash on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 26.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to the crash scene near WIS-16/60 and O'Conner Road in the Township of Elba just before 2 p.m.

Upon initial investigation, authorities say two SUVs traveling in opposite directions collided near the road's centerline.

The driver of one of those SUVs was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where they were then immediately flown to a Madison hospital by helicopter. The other driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The highway was closed for roughly two hours due to the investigation and complete road blockage.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office was assisted by several agencies at the scene.

