Sheriff: 17-year-old killed in Dodge County crash

A 17-year-old was killed in a Dodge County crash Tuesday morning, Jan. 5.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash near WIS-73 and CTH-D in the Township of Calamus just after 9 a.m.

Initial investigation shows a Chevrolet sedan, driven by the 17-year-old, was headed south on STH-73 and went into a counter-clockwise spin while following the highway's curve. The vehicle crossed the centerline, where it collided with a straight truck that was headed north on STH-73.

The 17-year-old was the sole occupant of their vehicle and was transported to UW Hospital in Madison. The teen was pronounced dead a short time later.

The straight truck driver, also the sole occupant of their vehicle, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Due to the crash and investigation, STH-73 was closed for approximately four hours.

