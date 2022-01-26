Expand / Collapse search

Shed fire in Washington County; no injuries

Published 
6:32AM
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Firefighters on Tuesday, Jan. 25 responded to the scene of a shed fire in Washington County. Crews were notified of a possible fire in a wooded area on County Tk NN in the Town of Polk around 11:40 p.m. 

The first responding deputy on scene was able to observe a large fire in the woods from the roadway. He approached the location on foot and was able to determine that a shed on the property had already nearly burned to the ground. The fire had been entirely contained to the shed. The residence and other outbuildings were not affected.

Slinger Fire Department responded to the scene. Traffic on Cty Tk NN as well as surrounding roads was not impacted.

There were no injuries to the property owners or any personnel on scene as a result of the fire. The shed was described as a 20’x30’ structure used to house approximately 15-20 chickens. The structure and its contents were a total loss. The homeowner was unable to provide any preliminary damage estimates.

The circumstances surrounding the fire did not appear to be suspicious in nature. Early indication into the origin of the fire is believed to be a wood-burning stove that was located inside the shed. 

The homeowner had just added wood to the fire two hours prior to the incident.

