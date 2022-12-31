Sheboygan Urban Middle School closed; asbestos found in building

article

Urban Middle School in Sheboygan is closed from Monday, Jan. 2, to Tuesday, Jan. 3, after finding small amounts of asbestos in the building.

According to the school, overnight on Dec. 26, a frozen water pipe in a third-floor science classroom burst, causing significant damage to that classroom and the classrooms on the floors beneath it. In all, six classrooms in the school sustained substantial water damage.

While they were cleaning up, it was determined that some of the old ceiling tiles that were water damaged and had fallen to the floor contained small amounts of asbestos.

Urban Middle School has secured help from an environmental company specializing in asbestos abatement.

The school said the cleanup work has already begun, and crews will be working all weekend. It is anticipated that the cleanup process will be completed by Monday. Once the cleanup process is completed, rigorous air testing will be conducted throughout the building to ensure the absolute safety of our staff and students.

Urban Middle School will transition to an online learning plan for Monday and Tuesday.