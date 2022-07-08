Sheboygan theft; police seek 2 suspected of stealing purse, wallet

article

Sheboygan police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a pair of suspected thieves.

Officials say the man and woman in the photo are suspected of stealing a purse and wallet from a vehicle parked at the Sheboygan Quarry. Police say the pair broke the window to gain entry. The purse and wallet contained cash and various credit cards. A prescription for Adderall was also taken.

Police say the stolen credit cards were later used at a nearby Walmart to purchase Visa gift cards.

If anyone has information on the man and woman pictured, you are urged to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333 – and reference case number C22-11220.