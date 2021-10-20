Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan teen stabbed by brother; 1 in custody

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 26-year-old Sheboygan man was taken into custody Tuesday, Oct. 19 in connection with a stabbing. A 16-year-old Sheboygan boy was wounded.

According to police, officers were called to a southside home for a report of a person who was stabbed. Upon arrival, police located a 16-year-old boy who had a non-life-threatening knife wound to his chest.  

Police say the teen was in a physical fight with his brother and was later stabbed by his brother.  The suspect, a 26-year-old Sheboygan man, was located and arrested a short time later.  The suspect has been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for charges of 1st Degree Reckless Injury.

This was not a random incident. There is no danger to the public.  

