Sheboygan teen stabbed by brother; 1 in custody

A 26-year-old Sheboygan man was taken into custody Tuesday, Oct. 19 in connection with a stabbing. A 16-year-old Sheboygan boy was wounded.

According to police, officers were called to a southside home for a report of a person who was stabbed. Upon arrival, police located a 16-year-old boy who had a non-life-threatening knife wound to his chest.

Police say the teen was in a physical fight with his brother and was later stabbed by his brother. The suspect, a 26-year-old Sheboygan man, was located and arrested a short time later. The suspect has been referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for charges of 1st Degree Reckless Injury.

This was not a random incident. There is no danger to the public.