Sheboygan stabbing: 1 hurt, 1 arrested

Officials were called to a north side home around 4:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person who had been stabbed twice during a fight.

Upon arrival, officers found two brothers who admitted to fighting, with one stabbing the other in the hand and shoulder.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 62-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested and charges are being referred to the DA's office. He's expected to be charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a release said.

