Sheboygan shooting during fight, 4 arrests

Sheboygan police said four people were arrested after a shooting during a fight between two groups Saturday, Sept. 10.

Police responded to the area on Business Drive near Mead Avenue and learned there had been a fight between two groups and people in each group fired shots.

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Two men "from each side of the disturbance" were arrested, all four of them from Sheboygan, ranging in age from 26-31. Two of them were released pending further investigation, police said.

Two firearms were recovered.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to please contact Sheboygan police.