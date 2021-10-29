Sheboygan shooting: Victim dies of injuries at Children's

A person was shot in downtown Sheboygan on Friday afternoon, Oct. 29. He later died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Police responded to the reported shooting near 8th and Center just before 2:45 p.m. At the scene, police found the victim and he was taken to Children's Wisconsin, where he ultimately died.

According to police, there was a "physical disturbance" between two people who knew one another that led up to the shooting. Police are trying to find a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

