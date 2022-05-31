Sheboygan search for man in Lake Michigan

article

A search resumes on Tuesday morning, May 31 for a man who possibly jumped from the north break wall into Lake Michigan in Sheboygan.

According to the man’s family who was on scene, the individual was last seen removing his clothing and running down the break wall with the intent of jumping into the water on Monday.

A news release says Sheboygan Fire Department Rescue Swimmers along with Sheboygan Police officers immediately began to search the area for any signs of the individual.

The Sheboygan County Dive team, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, US Coast Guard Station Sheboygan and a US Coast Guard Helicopter from Air Station Waukegan assisted with this search.

The search was suspended around 2 a.m. Tuesday due to lake and weather conditions – but was expected to resume.