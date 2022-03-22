Sheboygan church arson, police arrest suspect

article

A 32-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested in connection to an alleged church arson Tuesday, March 22.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers were called to the church near 12th and Washington. There, they found gas containers and evidence that someone had started a fire in the church's kitchen.

No one was injured, police said, but the kitchen had minor fire damage.

Charges of arson will be referred to the district attorney's office.