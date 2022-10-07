Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County

article

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan.

A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.

Krause's paddle boat was found unoccupied on the lake the morning of Oct. 1. Krause's vehicle and cabin were also both unoccupied on the same date.

This week the Langlade County Sheriff's Office, Marathon County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wolf River Fire Department, and several other agencies have conducted extensive air, water, and ground searches on and around Rolling Stone Lake without success.

Anyone who might have information on Krause's whereabouts is urged to call 715-627-6411.