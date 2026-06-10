Lightning strike starts Sheboygan fire, fire department says
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SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - A lightning strike started a house fire in Sheboygan during Wednesday's storms, the fire department said.
What we know:
It happened at around 4 p.m. near 9th and Georgia. Firefighters arrived within minutes and saw the smoke and flames coming from the turret roof.
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No one was home at the time. However, one person has been displaced as a result of the fire.
What we don't know:
The extent of the damage was not immediately clear. The fire remains under investigation.
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The Source: Information in this post is from the Sheboygan Fire Department.