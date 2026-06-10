Lightning strike starts Sheboygan fire, fire department says

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The Brief A lightning strike started a house fire in Sheboygan during Wednesday's storms. It happened near 9th and Georgia, where a turret roof went up in flames. The fire remains under investigation.



A lightning strike started a house fire in Sheboygan during Wednesday's storms, the fire department said.

What we know:

It happened at around 4 p.m. near 9th and Georgia. Firefighters arrived within minutes and saw the smoke and flames coming from the turret roof.

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No one was home at the time. However, one person has been displaced as a result of the fire.

What we don't know:

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear. The fire remains under investigation.

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